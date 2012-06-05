WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron discussed the economic situation in Europe in a telephone call on Tuesday, the White House said.

The two leaders also talked about preparations for the June 18-19 G20 summit they will both attend in Mexico, the White House said.

Obama and Cameron spoke on the same day that finance ministers of the Group of Seven major economies held a teleconference on the euro-zone crisis, which has shaken global financial markets and raised fears in Washington of a spillover to the fragile U.S. recovery.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)