WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday a deal struck by euro zone leaders had calmed
global markets and that it was now important that the countries
follow through on implementation of the agreement.
In an opinion piece published by the Financial Times on its
website, Obama also underlined the urgency with which he felt
Europe must create a "credible firewall" to bring its debt
crisis under control.
"The crisis in Europe must be resolved as quickly as
possible. This week, our European allies made important
progress on a strategy to restore confidence in European
financial markets, laying a critical foundation on which to
build," he said.
Washington fears the crisis could imperil the fragile U.S.
recovery, and Obama has said that he hoped for concrete
progress on tackling the common currency bloc's problems by the
time G20 leaders meet in Cannes next week.
Financial markets rallied strongly in relief on Thursday
after European leaders hammered out a deal to recapitalize
their banks, boost the firepower of a euro zone rescue fund,
and impose hefty losses on holders of Greek debt.
But analysts were quick to warn that the details of the
rescue could still take weeks or even months to work out, and
Obama underlined that the outcome mattered for everyone.
Earlier, during talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas,
Obama told reporters that how the euro zone debt crisis plays
out will definitely have an impact on the U.S. economy.
"If Europe is weak, if Europe is not growing, as our
largest trading partner, that's going to have an impact on our
businesses and our ability to create jobs here in the United
States," Obama said in the Oval Office.
He said the deal was "an important first step" and
countries seemed intent on making progress.
"We've seen the message that they are going to deal with
this in a serious way has calmed markets all around the world,"
Obama said. "The key now is to make sure it is implemented
fully and decisively and I have great confidence in the
European leadership to make that happen."
Obama reinforced that message in his opinion piece, noting
that it was "important for all of us" that the Europeans solve
their problems, "including building a credible firewall that
prevents the crisis from spreading, strengthening European
banks, charting a sustainable path for Greece and tackling the
structural issues at the heart of the current crisis."
Washington has spoken out for weeks on the need for
decisive action by the Europeans to finally get ahead of a
crisis that has defied previous less forceful measures to bring
it to heel.
