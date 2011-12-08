(Adds quotes from Obama)
WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he was "very concerned" about the euro zone
crisis and believed the European Union had the resources to
solve it if leaders could find the political will.
"Europe is wealthy enough that there's no reason why they
can't solve this problem," Obama told reporters at the White
House.
"If they muster the political will, they have the capacity
to settle markets down, make sure that they are acting
responsibly and that governments like Italy are able to finance
their debt."
Obama said he thought German Chancellor Angela Merkel had
made progress with other European leaders in moving towards a
"fiscal compact where everybody's playing by the same rules"
and that ensured countries were not acting irresponsibly.
"I think that's all for the good but there's a short-term
crisis that has to be resolved to make sure that markets have
confidence that Europe stands behind the euro," he said.
"We're going to do everything we can to push them in ... a
good direction on this because it has a huge impact on what
happens here in the United States. They are our largest trading
partner and, you know, we're seeing some positive signs in our
economy. But if we see Europe tank that obviously could have a
big impact on our ability to generate the jobs that we need
here in the United States."
