WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday a deal struck by euro zone leaders had calmed global markets and that it was now important that the countries follow through on implementation of the agreement.

Obama, at the start of talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, said how the euro zone debt crisis plays out will definitely have an impact on U.S. economy. (Reporting by Caren Bohan, writing by Matt Spetalnick)