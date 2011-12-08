WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he was "very concerned" about the euro zone
crisis and believed the European Union had the resources to
solve it if leaders could find the political will.
"Europe is wealthy enough that there's no reason why they
can't solve this problem," Obama told reporters at the White
House.
"If they muster the political will, they have the capacity
to settle markets down, make sure that they are acting
responsibly and that governments like Italy are able to finance
their debt."
Obama said he thought German Chancellor Angela Merkel had
made progress with other European leaders on the issue.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason)