WASHINGTON, Sept 28 European nations have not
done enough to fix weaknesses in their financial sector, U.S.
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday, keeping pressure on
euro zone leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis.
The U.S. economy's recovery has been hampered by global
issues including the Arab Spring uprisings that pushed up
energy prices and the financial health of European countries,
Obama said.
"In Europe, we haven't seen them deal with their financial
system and banking system as effectively as they need to," he
said in a question and answer session with U.S. Hispanic
media.
Obama, whose re-election chances in 2012 have been hurt by
persistently high unemployment and fears of another recession
in the United States, said on Monday the debt crisis in Europe
was "scaring the world."