WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke separately with his German and French counterparts on Thursday about the European financial crisis, the White House said.

The conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy were in addition to a call he made to Italian President Giorgio Napolitano to express his confidence in Napolitano's leadership, the White House said. (Reporting by Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis, Editing by Sandra Maler)