WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Wednesday and they agreed on the need to find a lasting and credible euro zone crisis solution, the White House said.

"As before, the President expressed his appreciation for the efforts the Chancellor and other European leaders are making to resolve the crisis," the White House said, describing the call as part of ongoing consultations between Obama and Merkel on the issue. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)