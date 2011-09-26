MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the debt crisis in Europe was "scaring the world" and that European leaders were dealing with the issue but not as quickly as needed.

"They're going through a financial crisis that's scaring the world," Obama said at a "town hall" public meeting in Mountain View, California.

Europe's financial and fiscal problems had contributed to a slowdown in the economic recovery of the United States, he said.

Obama, on a West Coast swing to raise funds for his re-election campaign in 2012, has seen his approval ratings hit by worries over persistently high unemployment and fears the United States could slide into another recession.