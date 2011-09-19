(Adds quote, details, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on
Monday about Europe's escalating debt crisis and agreed that
"concerted action" would be needed in the coming months to
address it.
The White House said in a statement the discussion was part
of the close consultation between the two leaders "on the
Eurozone crisis and recent developments in financial markets."
"The two leaders agreed that concerted action would be
needed in the months ahead to address the current economic
challenges and to assure global economic recovery," the
statement said.
The White House said the leaders also discussed their hope
of getting the Middle East peace process back on track.
Obama arrived in New York on Monday for a gathering of the
U.N. General Assembly.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he wants to
seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state, a move that
has threatened to overshadow this week's meetings.
(Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)