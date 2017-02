WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Monday about Europe's escalating debt crisis and agreed that "concerted action" would be needed in the coming months to address it.

The White House said in a statement the discussion was part of the close consultation between the two leaders "on the Eurozone crisis and recent developments in financial markets." (Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)