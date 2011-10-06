BERLIN Oct 6 A debt-brake mechanism based on the German model may be the most effective instrument in tackling the debt crisis, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin with the German Economy Minister, Gurria also said Germany had to take a leading role in sustaining the global economy.

Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said a binding financial and economic system based on common principles was needed in Europe and globally. He said the current debt crisis was a continuation of the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting By Gernot Heller)