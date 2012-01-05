BRIEF-Moody's - Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; International and domestic challenges apparent
* Moody's: Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; international and domestic challenges apparent
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 Euro zone industrial new orders rose less than expected in October from the previous month, according to data released by the EU's statistics office on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month rise of 2.4 percent.
* Reuters poll of 14 economists, range -1.3 to 4.5
** Reuters poll of 8 economists, range 1.8 to 4.8
For further details of Eurostat data double click on: here (Reporting By Robin Emmott)
* Moody's: Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; international and domestic challenges apparent
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, after better-than-expected demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs.
* Political scandal at home still poses uncertainties (Updates after BOK chief's press conference)