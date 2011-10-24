* New orders rise almost 2 pct vs 0.2 pct forecast

* Data points to strong 3rd qtr but recession still seen by year-end (Recasts, adds economists' comments)

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 Euro zone industrial new orders rose well beyond expectations in August, data showed on Monday, but economists cautioned that a strong performance in the third quarter would not mask a downturn in Europe by the year's end.

New orders in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 1.9 percent from July, above expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, according to data released by the EU's Statistics Office Eurostat.

In the year to August 2011, orders increased by 6.2 percent, against forecasts for a 5.7 percent rise.

The encouraging economic data was overshadowed by a sharp contraction in manufacturing and services in October that one economist described as "miserable" and is further evidence that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is damaging business confidence.

"The August orders data were stronger than forecast and that will help growth in the third quarter, but we still see the euro zone economy slowing in the fourth quarter, with the October PMIs clearly pointing to that," said Francois Cabau at Barclays Capital, referring to the purchasing managers' index that measures business activity at thousands of companies.

"It is very difficult to say when things will improve again. The uncertainty from the sovereign debt crisis is a big factor," he said.

HEADING FOR RECESSION?

Economists are divided over whether the euro zone will escape another recession following the 2008/2009 global financial crisis. Red hot third-quarter growth in China and stabilizing U.S. jobs data have tempered investor fears of a nasty slump in the world economy, but some economists say any talk of growth in Europe is too optimistic.

Chiara Corsa, an economist at Unicredit, said the rise in August industrial orders was also very much yesterday's news.

"In France, you had the end of the car-scrapping premium in the second quarter, so the third quarter will probably be a bit stronger than the weak second quarter number and the same goes for Germany," said Corsa.

"But these technical factors are temporary in nature, they will wane and the underlying weakness will show up in GDP numbers," she said.

In Germany, industrial orders were down 1.2 percent compared to the previous month, while France showed an increase of 2.8 percent. Germany's year-on-year rise in orders came to 5.8 percent and France recorded an increase of 9.9 percent.

August's industrial orders compared to a month-on-month fall of 1.6 percent in July, revised from a previous estimate of a 2.1 percent drop. The year-on-year figure for July was also revised, to 7.4 percent, from an earlier 8.4 percent.

Excluding orders for ships, railway and aerospace equipment, the most volatile component of the index, orders in August were up 0.7 percent on the month, making for an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Orders for capital goods in the euro zone were up 2.7 percent on the month, with non-durable consumer goods orders rising 1.2 percent from July.

Spain and Greece, whose 370 billion euro debt is crippling its economy, showed monthly rises in orders -- by 2.7 and 3.3 percent respectively.

Underscoring Greece's stagnant economy, on a year-on-year basis industrial orders were still negative, putting in a showing of -1.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

For further details of Eurostat data double click on: here (Additional reporting by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Catherine Evans)