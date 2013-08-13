* Output at factories rises by 0.7 pct on the month
* Growth driven by durable goods, strongest since July 2011
* Germany shows fastest rise in almost two years in June
BRUSSELS, Aug 13 Output at euro zone factories
rose broadly in line with expectations in June, driven by a jump
in durable goods production, reinforcing expectations the bloc
was on track to exit recession in the second half of the year.
Industrial production in the 17 countries using the euro was
up 0.7 percent in June from May, data from the EU's statistics
office Eurostat showed on Tuesday, slightly below analysts'
expectations for a 0.8 percent increase.
The June growth was strongly driven by production of durable
goods, such as cars, computers or electronics products, which
rose by 4.9 percent on the month, its strongest growth since
July 2011.
Compared with the same period last year, industrial
production rose by 0.3 percent in June after a 1.3 percent
decline in May.
Eurostat revised May's drop to -0.2 percent on the month,
from a previous -0.3 percent.
Industrial production in Europe's strongest economy Germany
rose by 2.5 percent on the month in June, showing the fastest
rise in almost two years.
Separately on Tuesday, the ZEW survey showed German analyst
and investor sentiment climbed more than expected in August.
June output in France, Spain and the Netherlands fell in
June, with production in Italy up by 0.3 percent.
Manufacturing from Germany, France, and Italy accounts for
two-thirds of the bloc's output.
Recovery, however, remains fragile as the jobless rate
remains close to record highs despite a modest drop in June, as
southern euro zone members struggle to revive growth choked by
painful fiscal consolidation and necessary market reforms.
The European Central Bank has said it will keep interest
rates at record lows for an extended period to help the
recovery, which should be mainly driven by exports and an
environment of low interest rates.