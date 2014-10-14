BRUSSELS Oct 14 Euro zone industrial production
fell more than expected in August, mainly because of a slump in
the output of capital goods that are used for investment, data
from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on
Tuesday.
Eurostat said production in the 18 countries sharing the
euro fell 1.8 percent in August against July for a 1.9 percent
year-on-year decline. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
a 1.6 percent monthly fall and a -0.9 annual fall.
Eurostat also revised down industrial output growth for July
to 0.9 percent month-on-month from 1.0 percent and to 1.6
percent year-on-year from 2.2 percent.
The main factor behind the fall was a 4.8 percent drop in
the output of capital goods, which underlines the weakness of
investment in the euro zone. Also year-on-year investment goods
production fell 3.7 percent -- the most of all components.
European finance ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, are
debating how to increase investment to boost moribund economic
growth in the single currency area and the European Commission
is to come up with details of a 300 billion euro 3-year
investment scheme by the end of January.
The biggest fall in industrial production was in Germany,
where it declined 4.3 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent
year-on-year, pointing to continued weakness in the euro zone's
biggest economy that contracted 0.2 percent in the second
quarter.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)