BRUSSELS Dec 8 European Union leaders
agreed a new "fiscal compact" on tighter budget and debt rules
for the euro zone in summit talks on Thursday, an EU official
said.
"There is a deal between leaders on the new fiscal compact,"
said the EU official, adding that among the points of agreement
was an accord that sanctions on budget rule-breakers would apply
automatically unless blocked by a qualified majority -- or
three-quarters of member states.
The official said EU leaders were still discussing how to
strengthen the future permanent bailout mechanism known as the
European Stability Mechanism, and whether it should have a
banking licence.
It is also not yet been agreed how best to implement the
changes. EU President Council Herman Van Rompuy wants all 27 EU
states to agree to the rule changes via an adjustment to the EU
treaty but Germany and France have said it may only be possible
among the 17 euro zone states.
(reporting by Julien Le Toyer and John O'Donnell; writing by
Mark John)