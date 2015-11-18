* Mersch sees no sign of economic pessimism
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 There is no indication that
economic confidence has been dented by the Paris attacks and any
"doom and gloom" talk is not warranted at this stage, a European
Central Bank executive board member said on Wednesday.
Yves Mersch said it was too early to say whether Friday's
attacks, in which Islamic militants killed 129 people, were
having any impact on the euro zone's economy.
"We should shy away from drawing premature conclusions about
whether the ....attacks will have any economic impact," he told
a conference in Frankfurt.
"We have no indication of any economic pessimism as a result
of the Paris attacks... Doom-and-gloom talk is not warranted at
this stage."
On Tuesday the ECB's chief economist Peter Praet said such
events tended to have a transitory effect on the economy but did
hurt confidence.
During his speech, Mersch's also said the ECB is expecting a
proposal for a euro zone-wide instant payment scheme from the
Euro Payments Council by next week.
Instant payment systems allow retail customers to pay
electronically around the clock on any day of the year.
The euro zone scheme, which will not be legally binding, is
designed to replace national instant payment systems.
