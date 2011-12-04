Dec 4 The euro zone is entering a critical week leading up to Friday's EU leaders summit in Brussels, which will focus squarely on avoiding a breakup of the 17-nation currency bloc.

Here are brief pen portraits of the four main players:

* ANGELA MERKEL - German chancellor (57):

-- Merkel won re-election as chancellor in 2009 and formed a coalition with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP). Although her CDU is closer politically to the FDP than to the Social Democrats (SPD), with whom she had previously governed, the coalition has been fractious and lost popularity.

-- Because of Germany's buoyant economy and strong public finances, Merkel is the dominant political leader in Europe, but she faces domestic constraints in her coalition and from an emboldened parliament, a powerful constitutional court and a conservative independent central bank, the Bundesbank.

-- The coalition has been hit by resignations in both parties and the CDU and FDP have suffered crushing defeats in a string of regional elections this year, partly because of the unpopularity of euro zone bailouts to which Germany is the biggest contributor.

-- Merkel last week urged European leaders to make swift decisions on stabilising the euro zone in order to calm markets. With her cautious "step-by-step" leadership in Europe under attack and the euro zone fighting for survival, she is no longer assured of re-election for a third term in 2013.

* MARIO MONTI - Prime Minister of Italy (68):

-- Mario Monti was appointed by President Giorgio Napolitano to lead a technocrat government, replacing Silvio Berlusconi who lost his parliamentary majority as the euro debt crisis began to push Italy's borrowing costs out of control. Monti also holds the finance and economy portfolio. He has said he intends to remain in office until the next scheduled elections in 2013.

-- Monti has pledged measures to ensure Italy will meet its goal of balancing the budget in 2013 even if economic prospects worsen, and said no approach for help had been made to the International Monetary Fund.

-- A bespectacled academic economist and former European Commissioner, the unelected Monti is widely respected abroad and has won instant popularity at home. But he may face a rough ride in parliament from Berlusconi's centre-right party and the populist Northern League, as well as potential strikes and street protests from trade unions and leftists.

* NICOLAS SARKOZY - President of France (56):

-- In his first years in office, Sarkozy cut taxes on the rich, loosened labour laws to water down the 35-hour work week introduced by the Socialists and launched a landmark pension reform to raise the retirement age to 62 from 60 by 2018. He has raised taxes and curtailed tax breaks as well as reduced the civil service by attrition to rein in the budget deficit and try to protect France's endangered top-notch AAA credit rating.

-- Sarkozy has carried out successive reshuffles to bring in more heavyweight conservatives from former President Jacques Chirac's camp, dropping some centrist and former Socialist early ministers. He has tacked to the right on immigration and security to try to ward off a challenge from far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in next year's presidential election.

-- Sarkozy has been accused of micro-managing government policies. He has staked his hopes of re-election next May on his management of the euro zone debt crisis in tandem with Merkel.

-- His critics, including Socialist challenger Francois Hollande, have said he has given up too much to Merkel and got too little in return, after he agreed to intrusive budget controls but failed to persuade the chancellor the European Central Bank (ECB) should act as lender of last resort to rescue troubled euro zone states.

* MARIO DRAGHI - ECB president (64):

-- Draghi came to the ECB with a wealth of experience in central banking and international finance but as an unknown quantity in policy terms. ECB colleagues say he is difficult to categorise along the traditional hawk-dove divide, although he has struck an orthodox tone on fighting inflation to reassure Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy.

-- Draghi joined the ECB's 23-member rate-setting Governing Council in December 2005 when he became head of Italy's central bank. He had previously worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs after serving as director of the Italian Treasury in the 1990s.

-- Draghi said last week the ECB was ready to take fresh steps to tackle the debt crisis, as recession risks to the euro zone economy have grown. He pressed euro zone governments to adopt a "new fiscal compact" -- an agreement on tighter budget rules he said would help restore financial markets' confidence in the currency bloc. He hinted the ECB stood ready to take more decisive crisis-fighting measures if they did so.

* HERMAN VAN ROMPUY - European Council President (64):

-- Van Rompuy is the former prime minister of Belgium. A centre-right politician with a background in finance, he has sought to strike a balance between EU heavyweights Germany and France and build a broader consensus behind their agreements.

-- The soft-spoken, silver-haired compromise builder, who writes Japanese haiku poetry in his spare time, became the first holder of the position of president of the European Council, a permanent chairman of EU summits, which was created with the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty in November 2009.

-- Van Rompuy has been responsible for forging agreement among the EU's 27 leaders on critical issues ranging from the bailout of Greece to the creation of a EU-wide financial stability fund. He can call extraordinary meetings of EU leaders when he feels an issue needs urgent discussion.

-- Van Rompuy said last week the euro zone needed "a significant step forward towards a real economic union commensurate with our monetary union" to overcome a debt crisis that had become systemic and required a systemic response.

For a graphic on how markets have reacted to key European policy meetings this year, click: r.reuters.com/van64s (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Paul Taylor and Sophie Hares)