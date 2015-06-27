MADRID, June 27 The leaders of Europe and the
International Monetary Fund are jeopardising the European
project by forcing Greece into a corner, the leader of Spain's
Podemos, an anti-austerity party allied with Greece's ruling
party Syriza, said on Saturday.
"The future of Europe is now at risk," Pablo Iglesias said
as euro zone countries appeared to be readying for a Greek
default and possible exit from the euro currency.
"In my opinion the problem isn't Greece, the problem is
Europe. Germany and the IMF are destroying the political project
of Europe," Iglesias told reporters, speaking in English
following a rally in support of Greece in the Spanish capital
attended by several hundred people.
"The IMF and the German government are attacking democracy."
After months of intense negotiations with lenders, Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Friday that he would
put the terms of the creditors' "humiliating" bailout offer to a
popular vote on July 5.
Finance ministers of the other 18 countries sharing the euro
met for the first time without Greece on Saturday, rebuffing its
pleas to extend an expiring bailout until after the referendum.
Without a deal on bailout cash, Athens is set to default on
1.6 billion euros of debt to the IMF on Tuesday.
Spain's Podemos ("We Can") surprised by taking five seats in
elections for the European Parliament last May, just months
after its formation, demonstrating how austerity-weary Spaniards
were turning away from establishment parties as has been the
case across Europe.
Podemos and rivals Ciudadanos (Citizens), a party billing
itself as centrist, have chipped away at voter support for the
older Socialists and ruling centre-right People's Party (PP) to
turn the general election into a four-way race in just one year.
