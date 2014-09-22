WARSAW, Sept 22 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Monday the new government under Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz should prepare the country for a debate on euro adoption.

"Among the great tasks (for the government) is preparing Poland for the unavoidable big debate about strengthening our position in integrating Europe, I mean the decision on eurozone membership," Komorowski said during a swearing in ceremony for the new cabinet.

Poland's official stance is that it will join the euro eventually but it has not set a target date. The previous government had signaled it was in no rush to join the common currency. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)