WARSAW, Sept 22 Polish President Bronislaw
Komorowski said on Monday the new government under Prime
Minister Ewa Kopacz should prepare the country for a debate on
euro adoption.
"Among the great tasks (for the government) is preparing
Poland for the unavoidable big debate about strengthening our
position in integrating Europe, I mean the decision on eurozone
membership," Komorowski said during a swearing in ceremony for
the new cabinet.
Poland's official stance is that it will join the euro
eventually but it has not set a target date. The previous
government had signaled it was in no rush to join the common
currency.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Christian Lowe)