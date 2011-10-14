BRUSSELS Oct 14 The European Commission believes Portugal will do whatever is necessary to meet the targets agreed under is bailout package, a spokesman said on Friday.

"We are sure about the determination of the Portuguese authorities to do whatever is necessary to meet the agreed targets," spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, when asked about the Lisbon government's budget plans.

"It's true that this is a very challenging exercise and that recent events put even more pressure in terms of meeting these fiscal targets but we have no doubt about the determination of the government to do whatever it takes."

Altafaj said the Commission currently had no comments on the budget plan itself, since it had not yet been formulated.

The Portuguese prime minister said on Thursday that the country 2012 budget will eliminate civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses and extend working hours so the country can regain credibility and meet the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said the measures were necessary to pull Portugal out of a "national emergency" that is set to result in a deeper than expected recession next year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)