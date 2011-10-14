BRUSSELS Oct 14 The European Commission
believes Portugal will do whatever is necessary to meet the
targets agreed under is bailout package, a spokesman said on
Friday.
"We are sure about the determination of the Portuguese
authorities to do whatever is necessary to meet the agreed
targets," spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, when
asked about the Lisbon government's budget plans.
"It's true that this is a very challenging exercise and that
recent events put even more pressure in terms of meeting these
fiscal targets but we have no doubt about the determination of
the government to do whatever it takes."
Altafaj said the Commission currently had no comments on the
budget plan itself, since it had not yet been formulated.
The Portuguese prime minister said on Thursday that the
country 2012 budget will eliminate civil servants' year-end and
holiday bonuses and extend working hours so the country can
regain credibility and meet the terms of its 78-billion-euro
bailout.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said the measures were
necessary to pull Portugal out of a "national emergency" that is
set to result in a deeper than expected recession next year.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)