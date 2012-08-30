LISBON Aug 30 Portugal's government has told visiting EU and IMF inspectors this year's budget deficit would exceed its target of 4.5 percent of GDP as agreed under a bailout deal, reaching 5.3 percent instead, a newspaper said on Thursday.

Diario Economico said that although some leeway was likely to be permitted, the European Commission would still not rule out possible new austerity measures to compensate for at least part of the slippage.

The business newspaper did not name its sources.

Inspectors kicked off the fifth review of Portugal's bailout on Tuesday amid rising expectations they will grant the country some relief on tough fiscal goals it looks set to miss despite sticking rigidly to a tough austerity programme.

The review will continue through all of next week after which the lenders will decide whether to disburse the next tranche of the rescue funds worth around 4.3 billion euros.

The International Monetary Fund has already said it keeps "an open mind" on Portugal's targets that depend heavily on the economic setting in wider Europe, while further austerity could be counterproductive.

Tax revenues have fallen far short of target as domestic consumption has slumped along with the economy, mired in its deepest recession since the 1970s, and record unemployment levels.

Nevertheless, markets have so far seemed relatively unconcerned with the likely missing of the headline target, with some economists saying Portugal's progress with reducing current account and external deficits were more important. Many still expect Portugal to require more rescue funds.

Portugal's 10-year bond yields are around their lowest levels since April 2011, before the lenders signed off on the debt-laden country's 78-billion-euro bailout.