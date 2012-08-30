LISBON Aug 30 Portugal's government has told
visiting EU and IMF inspectors this year's budget deficit would
exceed its target of 4.5 percent of GDP as agreed under a
bailout deal, reaching 5.3 percent instead, a newspaper said on
Thursday.
Diario Economico said that although some leeway was likely
to be permitted, the European Commission would still not rule
out possible new austerity measures to compensate for at least
part of the slippage.
The business newspaper did not name its sources.
Inspectors kicked off the fifth review of Portugal's bailout
on Tuesday amid rising expectations they will grant the country
some relief on tough fiscal goals it looks set to miss despite
sticking rigidly to a tough austerity programme.
The review will continue through all of next week after
which the lenders will decide whether to disburse the next
tranche of the rescue funds worth around 4.3 billion euros.
The International Monetary Fund has already said it keeps
"an open mind" on Portugal's targets that depend heavily on the
economic setting in wider Europe, while further austerity could
be counterproductive.
Tax revenues have fallen far short of target as domestic
consumption has slumped along with the economy, mired in its
deepest recession since the 1970s, and record unemployment
levels.
Nevertheless, markets have so far seemed relatively
unconcerned with the likely missing of the headline target, with
some economists saying Portugal's progress with reducing current
account and external deficits were more important. Many still
expect Portugal to require more rescue funds.
Portugal's 10-year bond yields are around their lowest
levels since April 2011, before the lenders signed off on the
debt-laden country's 78-billion-euro bailout.