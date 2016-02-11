BRUSSELS Feb 11 Portugal must be ready to take additional measures, if needed, to keep its 2016 deficit falling in line with European Union budget rules, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

A new, left-wing government in Portugal has prepared a draft 2016 budget that the European Commission said was at risk of breaking EU rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact.

"We are going to discuss it today," Dijsselbloem told reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting.

"Portugal needs to stand ready, if necessary, to do more, to stay within the Stability and Growth Pact. I is not a unique situation, we have had it with other countries," he said.

The 2016 budgets of Italy, Lithuania, Austria and Spain are also at risk of breaking EU rules, the Commission said last November.

Markets are concerned that Portugal's 2016 budget plans will cause a downgrade of its credit rating by DBRS, the only agency that still has a rating for Lisbon that entitles it to participate in the European Central Bank bond buying programme.

Falling out of the ECB scheme would strongly reduce demand for Portugues bonds and the concern boosted yields on Portuguese benchmark 10 year bonds by 80 basis points on Thursday.

Dijsselbloem said such market pressure could help Lisbon stick to prudent fiscal policy of EU rules.

"That would actually be another reason to be quite concise and be committed to the economic policy of the monetary union and the budget rules of the monetary union," he said.

"I have heard the new government in Lisbon say they are very committed to the Stability and Growth Pact. That commitment is very important, it is a signal of confidence and we hope to hear that again from the minister today," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)