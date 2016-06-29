BERLIN, June 29 Portugal will not need a new aid programme if it sticks to European rules, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"Portugal is making a bad mistake if it does not stick to what it has made a commitment to," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin. "They (the Portuguese) don't want it (a new package) and they don't need it if they stick to the European rules."

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)