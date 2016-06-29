JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
BERLIN, June 29 Portugal will not need a new aid programme if it sticks to European rules, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"Portugal is making a bad mistake if it does not stick to what it has made a commitment to," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin. "They (the Portuguese) don't want it (a new package) and they don't need it if they stick to the European rules."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* Prospector Resources Corp - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 15 million common shares of company at a price of $0.50 per common share
* Kellogg Co- On Jan 31, 2017 Kellogg Company entered into an unsecured 364-day credit agreement dated as of January 31, 2017 - SEC Filing