BERLIN, Sept 19 The finance ministers of Germany
and Portugal said after meeting in Berlin on Wednesday that
Portugal's painful economic reforms were producing encouraging
results, with competitiveness getting better and government
spending now under control.
"The Portuguese economic adjustment is proving to be a
demanding and painful process, calling for heavy sacrifices from
the people, but the results are encouraging," Germany's Wolfgang
Schaeuble and Portugal's Vitor Gaspar said in a joint statement.
"Competitiveness is improving, government expenditures are
now under control and the structural budget deficit has declined
significantly," the written statement said.