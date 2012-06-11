MONTREAL, June 11 Research shows that highly indebted countries should reduce their leverage and cautious countries should avoid becoming highly indebted to safeguard their ability to grow economically, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Monday.

"Otherwise, governments might seriously compromise economic growth, both current and potential," he told a financial conference.

He added that Europe needs a banking union, as well as a common set of fiscal rules and institutions "to safeguard the stability of the monetary union." (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)