* Portugal in economic corner but goodwill intact
* Debt mountains loom over reform-minded Lisbon
* Domestic politics could make the difference
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 10 Portugal's economy will shrink as
much as Greece's this year, according to IMF projections. The
two will have identical current account deficits and the red ink
in Portugal's budget will be almost as deep as in Greece's.
But there's also a huge difference: Lisbon enjoys political
support that Athens can only dream of. Euro zone leaders seem
determined that the slow-motion crash that is Greece will be a
one-off, not a template for other strugglers.
So if Greece eventually succumbs to a disorderly default,
spreading contagion, or if Portugal cannot re-enter the bond
markets as planned in late 2013, Lisbon will be able to count on
a second round of international aid on top of the 78 billion
euro ($104 billion) rescue it received last May, many economists
say.
"I'm not saying Portugal is safe. They're not safe," said
David Owen, chief European financial economist in London with
Jefferies, an investment bank. "Having said that, the goodwill
is there. It's not a done deal, but it's almost certain that
Portugal will get a second bailout."
Underscoring that goodwill, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said Berlin would be ready to tweak the
loans-for-reforms deal that Lisbon is implementing under the
tutelage of the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union.
"If there is a necessity for an adjustment of the Portuguese
programme, we will be ready to do that," Schaeuble was caught on
camera assuring his Portuguese counterpart, Vitor Gaspar, in
Brussels on Thursday.
Schaeuble suggested that German public opinion has lost
trust in Athens, which was still holding out on Friday against
the terms demanded for its own second bailout. By contrast,
Chancellor Angela Merkel has described Lisbon's progress in
reducing its budget deficit as "very encouraging".
The IMF has given Portugal a positive interim report card,
and EU leaders said on Jan. 30 that both Portugal and Ireland -
the third euro country on IMF/EU life support - were meeting
their performance criteria; as long as they stayed the course,
they could count on further support until they were able to rely
on financial markets for funding again.
NOT SO FAST
So does that mean policymakers can put aside worries that a
Greek default might engulf not just Portugal and Ireland but
also potentially Spain and Italy?
Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, said the mood
in the euro zone had brightened simply because the European
Central Bank had eased funding fears by providing banks with 489
billion euros in cheap three-year loans just before Christmas.
But Lisbon was fundamentally in the same dire straits as
Athens. "To put it simply, Portugal is where Greece was 12-14
months ago. It's the same scenario because the EU is buying time
by continuing to throw liquidity at what is essentially a
solvency issue," Jakobsen said.
He said Greece was likely to throw in the towel by May. At
that point, Portugal would move into the markets' cross hairs
unless Germany had already embraced the idea of standing behind
other euro zone members' debts by issuing common euro bonds.
Nicholas Spiro, head of an eponymous sovereign strategy
consultancy in London, is also sceptical. He frets that the
success of the ECB's long-term refinancing operations is
breeding complacency about the capacity to contain a Greek
failure.
"Portugal is almost certainly going to follow in Greece's
footsteps," Spiro said.
The bond markets for sure are giving Portugal a thumb's down
via implied borrowing costs. Ten-year yields are
around 13.4 percent and spiked as high as 17.4 percent at the
end of January after Standard & Poor's downgraded Portugal to
junk status, forcing some investors to sell in keeping with
their mandates.
Indeed, Spiro said policymakers would eventually have to
force investors to write down their Portuguese bonds - even
though they now acknowledge that insisting on similar writeoffs
in Greece, dubbed "private-sector involvement", undermined
market confidence and would not be repeated.
"Markets still perceive Greek PSI as a template, a
foretaste, of what is to come in Ireland and Portugal," Spiro
said. "The key is how orderly it is."
TOUCH AND GO
Pessimism over Portugal's prospects is grounded in the
country's economic fundamentals.
The IMF projects a return this year to a primary budget
surplus - before interest payments - but, with the economy
poised to contract 3.0 percent, government debt is set to rise
to 116 percent of gross domestic product from 107 percent in
2011.
And, worryingly, even as a credit crunch deepens, Portugal
has made a slower start than neighbouring Spain in reducing a
heavy private-sector debt load.
Household debt in Spain, at 82.7 percent of GDP, is 3.7
percentage points below its peak; in Portugal, where it is 94
percent of GDP, it is only 1 point off the 2009 high.
Spain has reduced corporate debt to 136 percent of GDP from
142.5 percent; in Portugal the total is unchanged at 130
percent, economist Gilles Moec at Deutsche Bank noted in a
report. Portugal, he said, must stay on a very narrow path to
ensure long-term debt sustainability.
On the plus side of the ledger, net foreign trade is
improving and Lisbon is making much swifter progress than Greece
on privatisation, notably clinching the sale of stakes in two
power companies to Chinese investors.
Furthermore, Owen at Jefferies said Portuguese banks' need
for liquidity was no higher than it was in the middle of 2010
when bond yields first breached 7 percent.
A second ECB refinancing operation later this month, with an
easing of collateral rules aimed at helping smaller banks,
should provide extra support, he said.
Still, under the best of circumstances, the economic and
fiscal challenge is momentous. To rise to the challenge,
Portugal will need political and social cohesion. Here,
economists are guardedly optimistic.
In contrast to the political squabbling and backsliding in
Athens that is frustrating the EU, Portugal is governed by a
coalition that was elected by voters fully aware that they would
face years of austerity and structural reforms to improve
Portugal's dismal competitiveness and productivity.
That gives Portugal a better chance of sticking to the terms
of its bailout and, as Schaeuble's comments showed, retaining
the support of its international creditors even if it does not
regain the trust of the bond markets on time.
"On the ground they recognise that reforms are necessary and
they clearly want to stay in the system," Owen said. "Portugal
perceives that, inside the system, with financing, they'll
eventually come through."
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
