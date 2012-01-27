(Corrects paragraph 5 to show Ireland's bailout was before
Portugal's, edits)
* Portuguese assets under pressure, lag Irish markets
* Greek-style rescue deal to serve as template for Portugal
* Investors pricing in hefty cut in Portuguese bond values
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 27 Investors are betting that
after cap-in-hand Greece comes Portugal, selling off its stocks
and bonds in the belief that the euro zone laggard cannot avoid
a default without a second bailout.
While borrowing costs have fallen for debt-ridden Spain and
Italy as well as bailed-out Ireland on the back of a huge
infusion of low-cost loans from the European Central Bank,
Portugal's have shot up, setting it on a path towards
bankruptcy.
The rot really set in two weeks ago after Standard & Poor's
downgraded 15 euro zone countries, putting Portugal in the
"junk" category, along with Greece. That shuts it out from
tapping capital markets in the forseeable future and makes its
task of meeting future debt repayments even tougher.
Since then, the rise in both government bond yields and the
cost of insuring debt against default has been relentless.
This is the opposite of what has happened in Ireland, which
was bailed out in November 2010 just six months before Portugal
received a 78 billion euro bailout from international lenders.
"If we look at where bond yields are for Portugal it makes
it impossible for Portugal to access debt markets in 2013," said
Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a rate strategist at JPMorgan.
"It's a country that still relies on the official sector in
terms of financing its current account deficit and repayments
and this makes it certain that we're going to get a second
bailout for Portugal later this year."
Portuguese debt and stocks have fared far worse than other
highly-indebted euro zone given worries it could follow Greece
and need to restructure its debt.
The absolute level of 10-year yields, which reflects how
much payment investors are demanding to hold the country's debt,
has risen three percentage points to 15 percent
since S&P moved on Jan. 13. This is almost double the equivalent
Irish yields, which have fallen to their lowest in over a year
over the same period.
Unlike Portugal and Greece, Ireland has moved to surplus on
its current account over the past year in its fight to rebuild
investor confidence.
"Ireland ... is a different case in the sense that its
private sector at least is doing OK and is growing and
generating trade surpluses," said Richard Batty, investment
director at Standard Life Investments.
Ireland still faces hurdles, particularly given a weakened
growth outlook on top of a debt ratio officially forecast to
peak at 119 percent of economic output next year. But it is
campaigning on a number of fronts to improve its chances of
funding itself fully for 2014.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Portugal, Ireland, Italy government bond spread
link.reuters.com/mac36s
Portugal and Ireland CDS
link.reuters.com/tyw26s
Portugal economic overview
link.reuters.com/nyj94s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GREEK PARALLELS?
What is worrying investors about Portugal is that two- and
five- year Portuguese debt now yield more than longer-term bonds
at 16.7 and 20 percent respectively. This mirrors the trend in
Greece before it sought a second bailout package in 2011.
In a normally functioning market, short-term government
bonds yield less than long maturities as investors want higher
compensation for the risk of holding the asset for longer
Simon Derrick who heads foreign exchange strategy at Bank of
New York Mellon says his bank's custodial data shows long-term
investors have stepped up sales of Portuguese debt in the past
month. This is likely to have gathered momentum after the
country was downgraded to junk status.
Indeed, the credit market has highlighted investors' growing
worries about Portugal's ability to repay debt in the coming
years and the growing divergence from Ireland. The cost of
insuring one- or two-year Portuguese debt using credit default
swaps (CDS) is stubbornly above the equivalent premium for
five-year debt.
Typically, five-year CDS trade above shorter-dated ones, as
is currently the case in Ireland.
Banks issuing insurance, moreover, are demanding that a
percentage of the total amount to be insured in Portugal must be
paid when the contract is entered into, typically a signal that
a credit is distressed.
"What's happening now with Portugal is very worrying and the
market is asking whether Portugal is really just like Greece,"
said Standard Life Investments' Batty. "Portugal has never been
able to grow itself sufficiently and in the current environment
you have to ask 'how can they compete?"
Standard Life Investments, which has some $233 billion in
assets under management does not hold any government debt of
bailed-out European sovereigns Greece, Portugal or Ireland.
Investors are particularly concerned about whether Greece
can be ringfenced and not trigger a domino effect that snares
Portugal and larger euro zone economies Spain and Italy.
Part of their concerns stem from the fact that Portugal had
to seek a bailout from international lenders not too long after
Greece was given a record rescue package.
MORE LOSSES
Highlighting a growing sense of inevitability that Portugal
is heading for serious trouble, credit market prices are
implying a near-70 percent default probability on a five year
time horizon.
That chimes with a Reuters poll of 50 bank economists which
showed a median 70 percent chance that the country will need
more help with its financing at some point.
Only 10 gave a less than 50 percent probability of a second
bailout.
Antonio Saraiva, the head of Portugal's industry
confederation, said the country needs an additional 30 billion
euros in extra European Union and International Monetary Fund
aid.
The picture is so grim and with Portugal not be able to
return to market funding until 2013 at the earliest, some
analysts believe it will require additional bail-out money from
international lenders sooner rather than later.
It should get it, if needed, because the country has so far
complied with the fiscal austerity measures that are tied to
such aid.
But additional funding isn't likely to solve the problems
and some believe that, like Greece, it will all end up with
private creditor like banks taking a big loss, or "haircut" to
use the jargon.
"We expect that eventually Portugal will face a PSI (private
sector involvement) debt restructuring with a haircut of around
35 percent," Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi said, adding
he expected it in the end of 2012 or early 2013.
Indeed, the face value of 10-year Portuguese government
bonds stands around 46 cents in the euro, implying holders fear
they will not get all their money back.
(Additional reporting by Mike Dolan and Simon Jessop, Graphics
by Scott Barber, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)