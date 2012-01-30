* Cost of insuring Portugal debt spikes
* Business, consumer confidence slumps
* Default insurance must be paid up front
(Adds Portuguese premier quote at EU summit)
By William James and Axel Bugge
LONDON/LISBON, Jan 30 Portugal's slide
towards becoming the next Greece - needing a second bailout to
avoid bankruptcy - accelerated on Monday as untrusting
underwriters hiked the cost of insuring Lisbon's bonds to new
highs and insisted it be paid up front.
Business and consumer confidence also hit record lows, the
latter battered by the lower salaries and across-the-board tax
hikes that were part of Portugal's painful austerity programme.
Banks and others offering default insurance to holders of
Portuguese sovereign debt have begun demanding huge up-front
payments rather than allowing costs to be spread over the term
of the contract.
On Monday, this meant that it cost a whopping 3.95 million
euros to insure 10 million euros in bonds over five years,
payable now.
It made Portugal the second-highest sovereign to insure in
the world, after Greece, and implied a huge lack of confidence
in market circles about Lisbon's future.
While Italian and Spanish borrowing costs have fallen,
Portuguese bonds have come under intense pressure from investors
after Standard & Poor's downgraded 15 euro zone countries
earlier in January, putting Portugal in the "junk" category.
Its already soaring 10-year bond yields surged
on Monday by 171 basis points to 17.353 percent, suffering their
third worst day in the euro era and adding to expectations that
Lisbon will have to get a second bailout from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund to go with the 78 billion euro
package it has already been handed.
There is also increasing concern that Portugal will be
forced to restructure its debt like Greece, even though its debt
levels of around 105 percent of gross domestic product are much
lower than Greek ones.
In Brussels for an EU summit, Portuguese Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho pinned the blame on a failure to sort out a
second Greek bailout, for his country's troubles.
"The Greek situation continues, after all this time, to be
the main factor of instability," he told reporters. "It would be
very good for everybody in Europe and for Portugal that the
situation in Greece is resolved as soon as possible."
LACK OF CONFIDENCE
The decline in business and consumer confidence reflected
both Portugal's dire economic condition and the pain of
austerity imposed as a condition of its first bailout.
The economic climate indicator, which measures business
confidence, slumped to minus 4.7 in January from minus 4.4 in
December, the National Statistics Institute said. A year ago it
stood at plus 1.6.
INE said its consumer confidence indicator fell to a
negative reading of 57.1 in January - also the lowest on record
- after minus 56.8 in December.
"For consumers, we couldn't expect anything else, the start
of the year brought more unemployment and higher taxes and
obviously that is reflected in confidence," said Filipe Garcia,
economist at Informacao de Mercados Financeiros.
Meanwhile, the demand for so-called up-front payments on
bond insurance policies, or credit defaults swaps (CDS) showed a
growing distrust among banks of Portugal's ability to pay its
debts.
Prices are quoted up front when they reach extreme levels
and require the buyer of protection to pay a single lump sum
instead of annual premiums.
Up-front payments for Greece began in September last year.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia. Writing by Jeremy
Gaunt/Mike Peacock)