* 2012 contraction now put at 3 pct vs 3.4 pct previously

* Central banks sees 2013 GDP flat, as before

* Budget tightening cannot be delayed

* Export growth view slightly better, but down from 2011 (Adds exports agency on resilient exports)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, July 10 The Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday this year's recession should be slightly less severe than anticipated, but further austerity might be needed to ensure targets set under its international bailout were hit.

In its summer economic bulletin, the bank said it now expected the economy to contract by 3.0 percent rather than 3.4 percent as predicted in March, bringing its forecast broadly into line with the government and the European Commission.

Many economists think Portugal will need to beef up its 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout, and some say it could struggle to meet its budget goals given the economic weakness allied to a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone.

But the government insists the goals are within reach and it will not ask for more time or money, and any improvement in growth projections supports that line.

The bank's new forecast also follows a narrower than expected drop in GDP in the first quarter, driven by a rise in exports..

"Exports are expected to remain the most dynamic component of final demand, although a significant deceleration is foreseen for 2012, reflecting external demand assumptions," the bank said.

"For 2013, a stagnation of economic activity is projected, in a context of gradual recovery of domestic demand and accelerating exports."

In March, the bank had said it expected the economy to grow by 0.3 percent in 2013.

The government still hopes the economy will eke out modest growth next year to exit the country's worst recession since the 1970s.

EXPORT GROWTH

Under the terms of its bailout, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013. The bank did not comment on the likelihood of meeting the goals, only citing the "possible need to adopt additional measures to ensure the fulfilment of the fiscal targets".

Portugal has already imposed painful pay cuts and tax hikes on its citizens, which have weighed on internal demand, leaving exports as the economy's only growth driver.

Despite a "significant deceleration" from 2011 levels due to a weakening external demand, the bank still raised its export growth forecast slightly to 3.5 percent for this year and 5.2 percent in 2013, from 2.7 percent and 4.4 percent in its pervious estimate. Last year, exports rose 7.6 percent.

Portugal's trade deficit has shrunk significantly as exports, especially outside of Portugal's main market in the European Union, rise and imports fall.

The head of the government's Trade and Investment Agency, Pedro Reis, told Reuters separately on Tuesday that exports grew 9 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2012.

"This shows the strength of our exporting economy and the resilience of our entrepreneurs in spite of the slowdown in European markets," he said.

Exports to non-European markets jumped 31 percent in May from a year ago.

In contrast, the bank of Portugal said domestic demand is likely to slump 6.4 percent this year after 5.7 percent in 2011, dipping a further 1.4 percent in 2013. Still, its outlook for private consumption improved to a drop of 5.6 percent this year from the previous forecast of 7.3 percent.

On another mildly positive note, it expected financing conditions for the economy to become "gradually less restrictive" this year, with companies expected to benefit from lower interest rate spreads on loans.

But it said that budget tightening "cannot be delayed" even though that was likely to further weigh on internal demand.

(Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves,; Editing by John Stonestreet)