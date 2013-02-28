AMSTERDAM Feb 28 The Eurogroup is considering the possibility of extending the maturity of bailout loans to Portugal and Ireland to help in their return to market funding, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday.

"We are looking within the current programme and current loans to give more time," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the Dutch parliament. "It means a bit more time for repayment of the loans could be given. This is what we are looking at and this makes a transition to standing on their own legs a bit more gradual and less risky."

Sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday that euro zone governments favoured delaying the repayment of bailout loans by the two countries in their effort to return to the capital markets.