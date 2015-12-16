ATHENS Dec 16 Greece confirmed on Wednesday
that it will acquire a 51 percent stake in the country's power
grid operator ADMIE as part of a plan to spin it off from
dominant power utility PPC agreed with its foreign
lenders.
Under the plan, rather than fully privatising the firm,
Greece will also sell 20 percent to an international
transmission operator and 29 percent through the Athens Stock
Exchange, the energy ministry said.
Officials had told Reuters that Greece and the EU/IMF had
agreed on the plan last week as part of a second set of reforms
under its bailout.
ADMIE is currently fully-owned by PPC. The ministry said the
firm will compensated through a combination of ADMIE'S annual
core profit of up to 10 percent, and revenues from the sale of
the 49 percent stake to private investors.
