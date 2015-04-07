BRUSSELS, April 7 Euro zone industrial producer
prices declined by less than expected in February from a year
earlier, data showed on Tuesday, thanks to a rebound in energy
prices during the month and more expensive consumer goods.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices
at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.5
percent month-on-month in February, the first monthly increase
since September, for a 2.8 percent year-on-year fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent
monthly rise and a 3.0 percent annual decline.
Energy prices jumped 2.0 percent month-on-month and were
8.1 percent lower than a year earlier after a 10.5 percent
annual decline in January.
Excluding energy prices, producer prices fell 0.1 percent on
the month in February and were 0.8 percent lower than a year
earlier.
Prices charged by industrial producers are an early
indication of consumer inflation trends, because increases
translate into prices charged in shops, unless retailers or
other intermediaries absorb rises through smaller profit margins
to compete for customers.
The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below, but
close to 2 percent in annual terms over the medium term and has
started buying euro zone government bonds last month to inject
more cash into the economy and accelerate price growth.
