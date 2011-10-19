* Next boss puts up cash prize for euro zone exit plan
* Submissions sought by end of January 2012
* $390,000 prize for economist is second largest to Nobel
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Oct 19 A leading British businessman is
offering a 250,000 pound ($390,000) reward for economists who
can come up with the best plan for countries to quit the
European single currency zone.
The one-off prize is sponsored by Simon Wolfson, chief
executive of British high street clothing chain Next, and a
prominent supporter of Britain's ruling Conservative party who
sits in the upper house of parliament.
"The future of the world economy will, in large part, be
governed by what happens over the next few years in Europe,"
said Wolfson.
"I, along with most European businessmen, hope that the euro
zone will stabilise, but in the event it does not Europe must
not sleepwalk into a policy vacuum," added Wolfson.
"This prize aims to incentivise the world's brightest
economic minds to help fill that policy void: their endeavours
may well prevent Europe from descending into a financial chaos
that would destroy savings, jobs, and social cohesion."
Economists have until Jan. 31 to submit proposals for the
one-off prize, the biggest available to academic economists
after the Nobel Prize. Entrants will be judged by a panel of
leading academic economists. The award process is being managed
by Policy Exchange, an influential centre-right think tank.
Britain is a member of the European Union, although not part
of the 17-nation euro zone. Its economic prospects are closely
tied to the fate of the single currency.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Graff)