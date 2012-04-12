BRUSSELS, April 12 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following
data on Thursday on industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the whole
European Union of 27 countries:
MONTH-ON-MONTH
Sep-11 Oct-11 Nov-11 Dec-11 Jan-12 Feb-12
EURO ZONE
Total industry -2.6 0.0 -0.4 -0.9 0.0 0.5
Intermediate goods -2.0 -0.7 -0.1 -1.0 0.6 -1.4
Energy -1.9 -0.9 0.0 -2.3 0.7 7.7
Capital goods -3.6 0.8 0.0 -1.0 -0.4 0.7
Durable consumer goods -3.8 -1.2 0.1 0.0 0.5 -2.0
Non-durable consumer goods -1.4 0.5 -1.6 0.1 -0.8 -1.6
EUROPEAN UNION
Total industry -1.8 -0.2 -0.3 -0.7 0.0 0.2
Intermediate goods -1.5 -0.7 0.0 -0.7 0.5 -1.5
Energy -1.7 -1.0 -0.6 -1.6 -0.2 6.6
Capital goods -2.4 0.4 0.3 -0.7 -0.2 0.1
Durable consumer goods -2.6 -1.0 1.4 0.1 -0.1 -2.4
Non-durable consumer goods -1.0 0.4 -1.2 0.1 -0.3 -2.0
YEAR-ON-YEAR
Sep-11 Oct-11 Nov-11 Dec-11 Jan-12 Feb-12
EURO ZONE
Total industry 2.1 0.9 0.0 -1.6 -1.7 -1.8
Intermediate goods 2.1 0.2 -0.3 0.1 -1.6 -4.5
Energy -3.3 -5.0 -6.4 -12.4 -6.9 3.6
Capital goods 5.9 4.9 4.7 2.3 1.6 0.8
Durable consumer goods -1.0 -3.2 -3.4 -3.3 -3.1 -6.4
Non-durable consumer goods 0.1 0.6 -1.8 -0.5 -2.3 -5.3
EUROPEAN UNION
Total industry 2.0 0.9 0.1 -0.8 -1.4 -1.8
Intermediate goods 2.0 0.3 -0.3 0.5 -1.1 -4.0
Energy -4.6 -5.7 -6.9 -11.0 -7.9 1.4
Capital goods 6.0 5.0 5.0 3.2 2.1 0.7
Durable consumer goods -1.8 -3.1 -1.8 -0.9 -2.2 -5.2
Non-durable consumer goods 0.5 0.8 -1.0 0.4 -1.2 -4.4
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)