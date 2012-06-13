BRUSSELS, June 13 Euro zone industrial
production fell less than expected in April, and March numbers
have been revised upwards, data from the EU statistics office
showed on Wednesday.
Data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat
showed industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the
euro fell 0.8 percent month-on-month in April for a 2.3 percent
year-on-year fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1 percent
monthly drop and a 2.7 percent annual decline.
Eurostat also revised upwards its data for March, saying the
decline in the monthly production was 0.1 percent, rather than
0.3 percent, and the year-on-year fall was only 1.5 percent,
rather than the previously reported 2.2 percent.
Industrial production is a key component of gross domestic
product.
The euro zone economy shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter
in the last three months of 2011 and was unchanged in the
January-March period, although economists expect it will
contract again in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)