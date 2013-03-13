* Industrial production down 0.4 percent in Jan from Dec
* Also down 1.3 percent in Jan y/y, Eurostat says
BRUSSELS, March 13 Output at euro zone factories
fell more than expected at the start of 2013 and production in
France and Germany slipped in the latest sign the bloc is
struggling to emerge from recession.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.4 percent in January from December, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast a 0.1 percent fall.
Factory output, two-thirds of which is generated by Germany,
France and Italy, was also down 1.3 percent on an annual basis
in January, showing just how few cars, televisions and other
manufactured goods like fridges Europeans are buying at a time
of record unemployment.
The poor state of manufacturing is a reminder to euro zone
heads of state meeting for a summit in Brussels on Thursday
evening of how far the bloc has to go to build a recovery after
three years of a devastating public debt crisis.
Production of machinery used to make other goods, an
indicator of future business, fell 1.2 percent in January from
the previous month and output of durable consumer goods, such as
cars and furniture, fell 1.4 percent in the same period.
Germany and France, the euro zone's two biggest economies,
both recorded a contraction in manufacturing, while data for
Italy was not provided by Eurostat.
The euro zone reading may provide the European Central Bank
with more of an incentive to consider cutting interest rates to
below the current 0.75 percent rate later this year to lower the
cost of borrowing for companies and households.
"The ECB is reluctant to use the remaining room to
manoeuvre. Cuts in the main policy rate are being kept for an
even rainier day," David Mackie, an economist at JP Morgan,
wrote in a research note. "We believe that the ECB should
respond to this macro outlook," he said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)