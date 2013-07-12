* Factory output falls 0.3 pct in May from April
* Production falls in Germany, France; rises in Italy
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone factory output fell
in May for the first time in four months, data showed on Friday,
suggesting a fragile and uneven recovery in the bloc that is
struggling with record joblessness and renewed political
tensions in southern Europe.
Industrial production in the 17 countries using the single
currency fell 0.3 percent on the month, following a revised 0.5
percent increase in April, data from the EU's statistics office
Eurostat showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent
decline in May.
Compared with the same period last year, factory output in
May dropped as expected by 1.3 percent, after a 0.6 percent
contraction in April.
Production in Europe's two biggest economies, Germany and
France, dropped in May, with Italy and Spain showing small
increases. Overall, factory output was dented by a 2.3 percent
drop in the production in durable goods, such as cars and TVs.
Germany, France, and Italy account for two-thirds of the
euro zone's industrial output.
The European Central Bank abandoned its traditional policy
of never pre-committing on future interest rates in July and
said it would keep rates at current or lower levels for an
"extended period" to help the economy.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure has warned there is
a risk that the euro zone recovery might be delayed a few
quarters and, in a worst-case scenario, the common currency area
might face a Japanese-style lost decade.
Exports, as well as gradually improving sentiment on global
markets and record low interest rates, are seen as key drivers
of the bloc's exit from its longest recession since the creation
of the currency union in 1999.
But Europe's struggle to overcome its 3-1/2 year crisis has
once again been underlined by new political uncertainty in
Portugal, where the president's call for early elections in 2014
could risk a successful exit from the country's bailout
programme.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Robin Emmott)