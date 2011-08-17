PARIS Aug 17 France on Wednesday released a letter sent to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy detailing its joint proposals with Germany on ramping up economic governance of the euro zone.

In the text, President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel -- who unveiled the broad lines of their proposals on Tuesday -- said they wanted to freeze European Union structural funds for euro zone members that do not respect EU recommendations on deficit-reduction. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)