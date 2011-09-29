FRANKFURT, Sept 29 The head of Qatar's $100
billion sovereign wealth fund said Greece's debt crisis was
Europe's worst in decades, telling a German newspaper
Handelsblatt the outlook precluded making long-term investment
decisions.
"Currently, we can only act with a view to the short term,
longer term forecasts cannot be maintained in view of the
insecure situation in Europe and the United States," Qatar
Holding chief executive Ahmad Mohamed Al-Sayed was quoted as
saying in an interview.
"This situation dwarfs everything that the continent has
seen in the past 50 years ... "It remains to be seen whether all
the various states truly decide in favour of a common future."
Germany's parliament was set to vote on Thursday on an
increase of the euro zone's bailout fund EFSF. The vote could
reveal whether Chancellor Angela Merkel has enough support
within her shaky coalition to pass the legislation without
resorting to help from the opposition.
The CEO of Qatar Holdings, which has been an active investor
in the banking sector, said European lenders had, by and large,
managed to strengthen their capital base.
Speaking specifically about Qatar Holding's stakes in German
carmaker's Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE),
Al-Sayed said the recent merger setback was not alarming.
"In our view, management has long since integrated the two
companies, so this (setback) is just a legal issue," he said.
"What is important is that the management of both companies
are completely in agreement, and I do not have the slightest
doubt there. Volkswagen and Porsche see themselves as one group
irrespective of the legal situation."
When asked about speculation Qatar could take a stake in
European aerospace and defence group EADS , he said: "We
are open for opportunities in Europe and in Germany. Were there
such a possibility, we would seriously consider it."
German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is looking to exit its 15
percent holding in EADS.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)