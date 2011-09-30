BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, under domestic and international pressure to secure approval for the euro zone's rescue fund, met with her German counterpart Angela Merkel in Poland, the government spokeswoman said on Friday.

No details about the discussion was available.

Radicova, fighting resistance from its junior partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) to strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) based on July agreements, was expected to brief reporters on details later on Friday. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Michael Winfrey)