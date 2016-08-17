LONDON Aug 17 Rating firm DBRS, whose grades
are currently crucial for Portugal and Italy getting a range of
support from the European Central Bank, said on Wednesday it had
appointed a new head of its European sovereign ratings team.
Nichola James has been appointed co-head of sovereign
ratings, alongside Fergus McCormick who also takes the role as
chief economist.
James will be based in London and will manage DBRS's growing
European team while New-York based McCormick, who has been head
of sovereign ratings since 2010, will oversee countries outside
Europe.
DBRS is one of four ratings agencies whose views the ECB
recognises on the bonds it buys under its stimulus scheme and
that banks use as collateral for cheap central bank funding.
It has been in the headlines in recent weeks after putting
Italy under review, which could ramp up the funding costs for
the country's ailing banks.
McCormick also told Reuters this week pressures were
building on its investment-grade rating for Portugal which
Lisbon needs to qualify for the ECB's quantitative easing
scheme.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Marc Jones)