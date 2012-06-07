NEW YORK, June 7 A Greek exit from the euro zone would trigger downgrades of several countries in the monetary union and a negative Rating Watch on all the area's sovereigns, Ed Parker, a sovereign ratings analyst with Fitch Ratings, said on Thursday.

If Greece leaves the euro zone, Fitch would immediately downgrade the country ratings of Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal and slap a negative Rating Watch on all euro zone sovereign nations, Parker said at a Fitch conference in New York. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)