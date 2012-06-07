NEW YORK, June 7 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would trigger downgrades of several countries in the monetary
union and a negative Rating Watch on all the area's sovereigns,
Ed Parker, a sovereign ratings analyst with Fitch Ratings, said
on Thursday.
If Greece leaves the euro zone, Fitch would immediately
downgrade the country ratings of Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Spain
and Portugal and slap a negative Rating Watch on all euro zone
sovereign nations, Parker said at a Fitch conference in New
York.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)