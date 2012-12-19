By Marc Jones
LONDON Dec 19 Ratings firm Fitch said on
Wednesday it is more likely to strip the United States of its
triple-A status if a political deal is not reached to halt $600
billion of spending cuts and tax hikes set for early next year.
"Failure to avoid the fiscal cliff ... would exacerbate
rather than diminish the uncertainty over fiscal policy, and tip
the U.S. into an avoidable and unnecessary recession," Fitch
said in its 2013 global outlook, published on Wednesday.
"That could erode medium-term growth potential and financial
stability. In such a scenario, there would be an increased
likelihood that the U.S. would lose its AAA status."
Fitch currently assigns the United States its highest rating
but with a negative outlook. Peer Standard & Poor's has already
downgraded the world's biggest economy, lowering the United
States to AA+ in August 2011 - a move which appears to have done
little to dull the attraction of U.S. bonds for investors.
Fitch added that an agreement on a multi-year deficit
reduction plan to stabilise U.S. debt and public finances was
likely to see the country keep its triple-A rating.
However, it went on to say that: "failure to put in place a
credible fiscal consolidation strategy during 2013 would be
likely to result in the U.S. losing its AAA status."