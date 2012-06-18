VIENNA, June 18 Credit risk in Europe is still
to the downside, the head of European ratings at Standard &
Poor's said on Monday, after a narrow election victory for
Greece's pro-bailout parties and as Spanish borrowing costs hit
a fresh euro era record high.
"We still think that the credit risk is still very much
biased to the downside," Moritz Kraemer, head of S&P's EMEA
sovereign ratings team, said during a panel discussion.
But he added that S&P's assessment of the creditworthiness
of euro zone states was "much higher than what you see reflected
in market prices".
The euro and shares rallied briefly after the Greek vote but
fell back by mid-afternoon on Monday and there was no let-up for
the borrowing costs of euro zone strugglers Italy and Spain,
with Madrid's hitting a fresh euro era record of 7.15 percent,
close to levels that drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek
international rescues.
Kraemer said there was some sense that the euro zone debt
crisis could be resolved soon, but it might be a false hope.
"There is a sense that we're nearing the end game now but
we've had this sense many times before," he said. "This may drag
on for some time."
Last week, rating agency Moody's slashed Spain's rating to
Baa3 and the move left Spain only one rank above the dreaded
"junk" status that would dramatically increase funding costs for
both the sovereign and the banks.
S&P rates Spain two notches above junk status at BBB-plus
with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings cut Spain's rating by
three notches on June 7 to BBB - one notch above Moody's - and
put a negative outlook on the credit.
