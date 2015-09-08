LONDON, Sept 8 Euro zone countries may not see
their credit ratings return to levels seen before the bloc's
2011/2012 crisis if debt remains at high levels, one of Fitch's
top analysts said on Tuesday.
"There is a risk that -- whether it is growth (that) is low
for a long time or because public finances become looser --
there is a risk that (debt) just stays high structurally in a
lot of these countries," said Douglas Renwick, senior director,
sovereigns at Fitch.
"If that were to be the case that means ratings may not fall
back to their original pre-crisis levels anywhere near as
quickly...or may not ever reach those pre-crisis levels."
Speaking at an event in London, Renwick said he saw a
broadly stable trend for ratings across the bloc - with a
positive outlook for peripheral countries and a more negative
outlook for core countries.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by John Geddie; Editing
by Nigel Stephenson)