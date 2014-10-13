LONDON Oct 13 The economic risks in the euro
zone are tipped to the downside and the ratings outlook may not
reflect this, Standard and Poor's chief sovereign ratings
officer Moritz Kraemer said on Monday.
"The risks are probably to the downside in the euro zone.
The ratings outlook does not reflect it in such a clear way,"
said Kraemer, during a webcast to discuss the agency's downgrade
of France's rating outlook late on Friday.
"We have three positive outlooks and three negative outlooks
but if you look beneath just the mere numbers you will see that
the sovereigns with a positive outlook in combination are
economies which account for less that 3 percent of euro zone
GDP, whereas those with a negative outlook account for a
combined 38 percent of GDP."
S&P has a positive outlook for Ireland, Cyprus and Slovakia
and a negative outlook for France, Italy and Slovenia.
