METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ATHENS Oct 29 The recapitalisation of Greece's four big banks will be successful and the pertinent law will be voted in parliament by Sunday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Thursday.
"All preconditions are there for a successful conclusion of the process," Dragasakis told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. "We expect the final results from the ECB on Saturday and until Sunday the (recapitalisation) law will be approved."
The European Central Bank is assessing the capital needs of National Bank NBGr.AT, Piraeus BOPr.AT, Alpha Bank ACBr.AT and Eurobank EURBr.AT. Results of the health check will be released on Saturday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.