BRUSSELS, July 6 Greeks voted resoundingly on
Sunday to reject the austerity terms of a bailout with
international creditors, prompting European Council President
Donald Tusk to call a euro zone summit on Tuesday.
The following are comments from European Commission
Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at a daily news conference by
the Commission.
"The European Commission takes note of the result of
yesterday's referendum in Greece. We respect the democratic
choice of the Greek people. The 'No' result, unfortunately,
widens the gap between Greece and other euro zone countries.
There is no easy way out of this crisis. Too much time and too
many opportunities have been lost.
The Commission is ready to continue its work with Greece,
but to be clear, the Commission cannot negotiate a new programme
without a mandate form the Eurogroup. Yesterday's results
announce a rejection of reforms proposed to a large extent by
the Greek authorities itself, and linked to a now expired
support programme for Greece.
Europe has been by the side of Greek people throughout the
crisis. European taxpayers have offered unprecedented financial
assistance. Since 2010, 184 billion euros have been disbursed
from the Greek Loan Facility, and the EFSF (European Financial
Stability Facility). They supported Greece to reform its economy
so that it would stand proud and independent from outside help
in the future. But, reforms were often delayed or implemented
only partially, resulting in a prolonged recession, and more
difficult reforms to implement later.
However, only eight months ago, Greece was finally turning
the page. The economy was finally growing, and investments
started to pick up, and jobs were again being created. The
country was looking forward to a return to the markets and
ending its bailout programme by the end of last year.
Regrettably, the current Greek government was not able to use
its extension to produce a credible strategy to come out of the
crisis, regain financial stability, and return to economic
growth.
